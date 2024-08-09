Another Plymouth man has been jailed for his role in violent disorder which took place in Plymouth City Centre on Monday evening, August 5.
Justin Crimp, 49, of Palace Street, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court today, 9 August where he was sentenced to 32 months in prison.
He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous Magistrates Court hearing.
The court was shown CCTV of Crimp approaching TK Maxx shortly after 9.45pm on Monday where he throws a brick twice at the glass door, causing significant damage.
He was arrested on 7 August by officers after they reviewed CCTV footage of disorder in the area.
Guy Sullivan, 43, previously of New George Street, also appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 August charged with possession of an offensive weapon, theft from a person and violent disorder. He pleaded guilty and will appear at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 12 August to be sentenced.