POLICE and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has today (Friday, December 13) appointed former Dorset chief constable James Vaughan QPM as interim Chief Constable for Devon & Cornwall Police.
Mr Vaughan has taken up the post following a recruitment process involving His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Police and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the College of Policing, and Police and Crime Panel and Cornwall Council representatives.
Commissioner Hernandez congratulated CC Vaughan and said his appointment would be welcomed by residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as well as police officers and staff.
CC Vaughan retired from the top job at Dorset Police in 2021 after nine years with the force. He was appointed as Chief Constable in 2018. While in the role he was the National Police Chiefs Council lead for forensic science and was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 2018.
The position became vacant after the substantive Chief Constable and Acting Chief Constable were suspended pending separate investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Commissioner Hernandez welcomed CC Vaughan to the force, saying: “I am delighted to be working with an experienced Chief Constable who will lead the force to drive improvements during this challenging period.
“Mr Vaughan has held numerous senior posts in policing and has a track record of performance improvement.
“This appointment will therefore be welcome news and we can now forge ahead with ensuring our communities remain safe, resilient, and connected.”
CC Vaughan has been sworn in to Devon & Cornwall Police and will take up his duties today with plans to visit key areas of the organisation over the weekend.
He said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as interim Chief Constable. This is not a role I take lightly, and I would like to reassure the residents of our two counties that I am committed to leading Devon & Cornwall Police in delivering a police force we can all be proud of.”