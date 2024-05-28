The second charge states: “Between December 23 and 29, 2023 at Exeter in the county of Devon did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible, namely 10 Aldabra tortoises, were met to the extent required by good practice in that due to not checking on the daily welfare and heating system relating to their care which failed and led to the animals' death. Contrary to section 9 and 32(2) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.”