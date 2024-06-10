Two lifesavers were praised by the RNLI recently after rescuing a child who was caught in a rip current at Challaborough. Senior lifeguard Daisy rushed to the child's aid, entering the water and bringing them safely ashore.
After returning the child to shore, it was clear that further medical assessments were required. Daisy and her colleague Zoe treated the casualty while waiting for an ambulance from South Western Ambulance Service and the Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team.
The child was assessed by a paramedic and was able to be sent home with their parents. A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "Fantastic work from Daisy and Zoe, and great multi-agency working with our colleagues from the Ambulance Service and Coastguard."
The best way to avoid rips is to choose a lifeguarded beach and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which have been marked based on where it's safer to swim in the current conditions.