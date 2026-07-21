A fire has broken out at Westbrook Launderette and Dry Cleaners in Kingsbridge.
According to Devon & Somerset Fire Rescue service , the fire started at approximately 6.51 pm on Tuesday, 21 July.
Four fire appliances and an aerial ladder have been in attendance attempting to control the fire.
Early reports suggest the fire started at the back of the property and has affected flats above.
Fire Officers suggest there is very light smoke damage but need to assess the building,
The bottom of Church Street is currently closed while emergency services conduct their assessment.
A spokesperson for D&S Fire said: “Steady progress is being made and all persons have been accounted for.”
Updates as we get them.
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