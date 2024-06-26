National Highways is advising drivers that the A38 in Devon is still closed eastbound this morning between the B3213 at Ivybridge and the A3121 at Wrangaton due to a HGV tanker fire last night.
A mixture of fluids from the tanker, including milk, have been spilt across the road, which is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak whilst it is swept and assessed for damage.
An emergency diversion route is available via the adjacent B3213 through Ivybridge.
According to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service firefighters from Newton Abbot, Totnes, Plympton, Crownhill, Ivybridge and Modbury responded to the incident just before 9pm last night (Tuesday)
‘When crews arrive on the the tanker, which was carrying 8000 litres of milk, was well alight,’ a spokesman for DSFRS said.
‘A total of fire appliances, a water carrier and an Environmental Protection Unit dealt with the fire using four breathing apparatus, one 51ml compressed foam jet one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.’
The fire was confirmed out by 10.20pm.