The A386 is currently shut between Plymouth and Yelverton after a car flipped on its roof and collided with a pole.
No one is believed to be seriously injured.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 1.40pm on Monday, 9 February following a report of a single vehicle collision on the A386 at Roborough.
“It was reported a vehicle flipped and collided with a pole. Nobody involved is believed to have suffered any serious injury.
“National Grid are at the scene. The road is currently closed in both directions.”
The incident happened between the Roborough roundabout and what was formerly the Dartmoor Diner, currently closed.
Bus company Stagecoach confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that its No 1 route is only operating between Yelverton to Tavistock.
The school bus ferrying pupils from Tavistock College home to Horrabridge, Crapstone and Clearbrook (route TAV006) was reporting a one and a half hour delay due to having to take a diverted route through the lanes.
