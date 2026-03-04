HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed more than 7 million people started a new job in 2025.
As National Careers Week is under way, it is reminding those starting a new job in 2026 to download the HMRC app for their essential tax and employment details.
Whether it’s a young person on the hunt for their first job, or someone looking for a new challenge, a change of career, or a promotion, the HMRC app provides users with access to all the employment and tax-related information they need.
Spring is the busiest time for new recruits - last year more than 1.8 million people started a new job between April and June 2025. Downloading the HMRC app can help avoid those first day nerves and is quick and easy to do via GOV.UK or from the App Store or Google Play.
At the touch of a button, it can display information often asked for by recruiters and employers when someone starts a new job, including:
• National Insurance number
• employment and income history
• Pay As You Earn (PAYE) information, including P60
• tax code
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer said: “Applying for a job or starting a new job can be hard work in itself. But the HMRC app provides you with handy access to everything you need to make the admin side of things a little easier – especially important for young people who may not know what information an employer requires.”
The HMRC app had more than 2.7 million new users in 2025. The most popular functions include:
• nearly 270,000 people downloading their PAYE history showing their P60 which includes detail of previous employment, salary and tax paid to date
• more than 507,000 people using the tax calculator to work out the tax they pay on their salary
