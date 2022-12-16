This walk along the coastal path from the Salcombe Estuary boasts stunning beach views and dramatic coastlines. The route surrounds its visitors by greenery and displays the wide open ocean. As the path veers back towards the coastline, walkers will be able to see the beaches of North Sands and South Sands, the opposite side of the estuary, and on the return trip, they can walk back along East Portlemouth beach at low tide, before catching the ferry over to Salcombe if desired.