Our homes are more than just spaces we live in – they can be sanctuaries for both humans and pets alike. However, striking a balance between creating a safe environment for our furry companions and maintaining a harmonious home can be challenging.
A recent survey by Petplan, the UK’s no.1 pet insurer, involving over 1,100 UK cat and dog owners, sheds light on these challenges and offers insights into how pet owners can better protect both their homes and their beloved pets.
The findings reveal that 41% of UK pet owners have replaced household items due to pet damage, with carpets and rugs being the most frequently replaced items. Beyond the wear and tear, our homes also pose hidden risks to pets. Petplan’s survey underlines the dual responsibility of protecting pets from hazards and preventing damage to the home.
Alarmingly, over one in ten (12%) of pet owners are unaware of the potential dangers posed by everyday items such as cleaning products, food related items such as chocolate, garden chemicals, vapes and even certain plants.
“A failure to pet-proof our homes presents real risks to cats and dogs. And with the relative rise of pets that live indoors, it’s more important than ever that we learn how to create a pet-friendly home” says Dr. Brian Faulkner, Petplan vet expert.
“Scratching is a natural behaviour for cats, but it can wreak havoc on your sofa if your cat is not given an appropriate outlet for their scratching,” explains Nicky Trevorrow, Behaviour Manager at Cats Protection.
“Stop your cat from scratching furniture by making the area less appealing. Wash previously scratched spots with laundry liquid or disinfectant to remove their scent. Providing suitable scratching posts in areas where your cat is scratching (for example, next to sofas) as well as close to where they sleep and near entry and exit points, and rewarding them for using those instead of furniture can make a big difference.”
Whilst 52% of owners cite pet hair as the biggest cleaning challenge, some owners are adopting proactive solutions - 21% use sofa covers to protect furniture and 20% close off certain rooms to limit pet access.
Similarly, Nick Jones, Petplan Pet Expert and dog behaviourist, advises: “Chewing is especially common in dogs, particularly puppies, as they explore the world or soothe teething discomfort. The key is to offer plenty of chew-safe toys and rotate them regularly to keep your dog engaged.”
To protect your furniture, Petplan advisors owners to introduce scratching pads and chew toys, invest in furniture covers, consider training pets not to go on furniture, using safe scents (such as lavender or citrus) to deter unwanted behaviour and provide regular use to clean toileting facilities.
By implementing these strategies, pet owners can create homes that are both safe for their furry friends and resilient to the occasional mishaps that come with pet ownership. Petplan customers have access to our Pet Expert Chat service, providing free veterinary, nutritional and behavioural advice.
