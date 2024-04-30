South Hams District Council has awarded a new 40-year lease to the Caravan and Motorhome Club on its Steamer Quay Road site near the riverside, in Totnes.
The Caravan and Motorhome Club occupied the campsite on a seasonal basis since 1970, a massive 54 years of Totnes visitor history.
The Caravan and Motorhome Club won a competitive tender in 2022 with proposals to spend in excess of £1m to improve its year-round facilities and to modernise the campsite..
The work, which includes improvements to pitches, washroom and reception facilities and also includes installing solar power, is supported by local District Councillors and work started in mid-April.
South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Economic Development and Commercial Strategy, Cllr John Birch, said: “This is great news for Totnes to increase the number of visitors to the town throughout the year. The Caravan and Motorhome Club has a good reputation nationally and with renewed facilities, this will encourage visitors to our wonderful town and the surrounding area.”
A spokesperson for the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said:"This is a hugely popular destination for members and non-members alike.
“The latest report by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance shows that UK holiday parks and campsites generate £12.2billion in visitor spending each year and play a vital role in supporting local economies across the nation.”
“The Club is delighted South Hams District Council have awarded a new 40-year lease to the Club to enable people to continue to enjoy this wonderful location."