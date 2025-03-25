The Every Folkin’ Tuesday events include Sorrel Nation (+ support) on April 1, Open Mic Night with Benny ‘Guitar’ Carr on April 8 then after the festival guitarist Giles Nuttall on April 22, Blooming on April 29, Open Mic Night with Benny ‘Guitar’ Carr on May 6, Touring Gigs UK on May 13, Ed Blunt on May 20, guitarist James Dixon on June 3, the evening moves to a Wednesday with The Weeping Willows on July 23, fiddler Chris Murphy on Tuesday July 29 and Gozer Goodspeed on September 16.