Excitement is mounting ahead of this year’s Food Drink Devon Awards, taking place in October, as the organisation unveiled the shortlist of outstanding finalists.
Of the 209 finalist entries, across six categories, 64 are proud residents of the South Hams from 52 different retailers and venues.
Since entries closed in April, a panel of respected judges and industry experts has carefully judged an impressive number of submissions, sampling more than 350 products, visiting 115 hospitality venues, exploring 15 retail outlets and experiencing nine training schools, in the search for the very best that Devon has to offer.
The award categories; Retail, Hospitality (fine dining, hotel, pub and restaurant), Hospitality (cafe, takeaway and bar), Products, Training School and Sustainability Pioneer, are carefully coordinated to celebrate, promote and champion the excellence of Devon’s food and drink industry. This recognition not only highlights extraordinary products and services, but also provides an opportunity to celebrate the collective hard work and passion that make the region’s food and drink so exceptional..
Commenting on the awards, Food Drink Devon board director, Jack Pickering, says: “We’re delighted to showcase the incredible talent and variety of this year’s award entries. From pioneering products to remarkable venues, Devon’s food and drink community has once again demonstrated its passion and excellence throughout the 2025 judging. It’s a true reflection of the dedication and creativity driving the industry. We’re immensely proud of the achievements of Devon’s food and drink producers, hospitality, retail and training venues and look forward to celebrating with them at Sandy Park on 6 October.”
Covering food production, preparation, retailing, cooking and service, the Food Drink Devon Awards honour businesses demonstrating a consistent commitment to quality, sustainability, provenance, excellent customer service and support for their local communities and other local businesses. Each year judging for the awards is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region. All results and winners are verified by an independent adjudicator, with entrants receiving the opportunity to benefit from invaluable product feedback provided by the panel.
Food Drink Devon is committed to increasing the county’s profile, both nationally and internationally and represents a membership of Devon’s leading food and drink producers, speciality retailers, hospitality and catering businesses. Through working with like-minded businesses, together they showcase Devon as a county where the use of fantastic quality, seasonal and local produce is standard.
Food Drink Devon Chair, Greg Parsons, comments: “In these difficult times it is more important than ever that we support our local hospitality, retail and food and drink business.”
The winners will be revealed at Food Drink Devon’s glittering black-tie awards ceremony on Monday 6 October at Sandy Park, home of Premiership rugby team the Exeter Chiefs. For a full list of shortlisted producers please see below or visit www.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk/awards.
