South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry and exit slip roads closed for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for exit via Marsh Mills and return, diversion for entry via Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 9pm July 21 to 2am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree to Ashburton - lane closure by Wales and West Utilities for installation/removal of closure on Whistley Hill for gas mains replacement works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works, diversion via - A38 westbound to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 7pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 8pm September 4 to 4am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 4am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Voss Arm to Deeplane - lane closure for drainage work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.