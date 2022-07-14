17 year old boy dies in farm accident

A teenager who died following a tragic incident at a farm in Plympton has been named.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service on the evening of Wednesday June 22 following reports of a teenage male having sustained serious injuries whilst working at Sherwell Farm in Plympton.

The fire service, police, plus air and land ambulances all attended the scene, but tragically the teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has since been named as 17-year-old Luke Searle who was local to the area. His family have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with their loss.