17 year old boy dies in farm accident
17 year old Luke Searle has been killed in an accident at Sherwell Farm in Plympton. There will be a joint investigation into his death.
A teenager who died following a tragic incident at a farm in Plympton has been named.
Police were contacted by the ambulance service on the evening of Wednesday June 22 following reports of a teenage male having sustained serious injuries whilst working at Sherwell Farm in Plympton.
The fire service, police, plus air and land ambulances all attended the scene, but tragically the teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He has since been named as 17-year-old Luke Searle who was local to the area. His family have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with their loss.
Due to Luke’s age, the circumstances surrounding this death will be the subject of a joint investigation between the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
