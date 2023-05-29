To celebrate their 150th birthday this year Malborough with South Huish C of E Primary School hosted an afternoon of celebrations with former staff, alumni, parents and carers.
Jan Clarke, a former Malborough pupil, presented a wonderful display of photographs and historical to complement the book she had written about the history of the school, ‘1873 to 2023 Our School’.
This was followed by a display of Maypole dancing, country dancing and singing from the children and a performance from Kingsbridge Silver Band.
A delicious afternoon tea in the sunshine was served by the PTFA members Lisa Mooney and Tracey Clapp which was followed by a lively rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, the blowing out of candles and the cutting of the birthday cake by Head of School, Mrs Lauren Stallard.
The 150th celebrations continue with a ‘Birthday Bash’ at The Old Inn, Malborough on Saturday June 10. This evening of fun will include a buffet, music from ‘Equally Guilty’ and a raffle. Tickets for this are available from the school office on 01548 561444 or [email protected] All proceeds from this event will go towards the PTFA. Everyone is welcome to go along and join in the fun.
The next celebratory event will be a ‘Harvest Ball and Auction of Promises’ at Cliff House on Saturday September 29 at Cliff House. Tickets will be on sale shortly and the school is hoping to see as many members of the local community, former pupils and staff at this event to help raise funds for the PTFA.
To coincide with the 150th anniversary celebrations at the school, the children took part in a drawing competition organised by local estate agents Luscombe Maye who are currently celebrating their 150th birthday too! The children had to design a logo to commemorate the joint celebrations and the winners from each year group were delighted to be presented with their prizes by Luscombe Maye director Theo Spink.
Malborough with South Huish C of E Primary School also recently celebrated a positive visit and ‘Good’ report from Ofsted. Before Christmas the school was visited by inspectors where the children talked with pride about the family feel of the school. Inspectors stated that children “Thrive in the nurturing and safe environment that leaders provide, and pupils are well prepared for their future lives in the wider world. Staff have high expectations of pupils and model them clearly”.
Throughout the summer term, Mrs Nixon, the Reception teacher at the school has enjoyed getting to know the Malborough Pre-School children as they begin their transition to start school in September. The children have visited the school twice a week for phonics and maths sessions and lunch.
Mrs Stallard and the staff of Malborough with South Huish C of E Primary School expressed thanks to everyone who has helped with this wonderful year of celebrations in particular all parents and carers for their kind donations of cakes and scones, Berna for her delicious afternoon tea treats, Lisa and Tracey for organising the afternoon tea, ‘Birthday Bash’ and ‘Harvest Ball & Auction of Promises’, Jan for the wonderful displays and book about the school, the Kingsbridge Silver Band for giving up their time to come and play, Harbour Beach Club, Sandridge Barton, Peter Betteridge, South Sands Hotel, Brightham House and the Devon Rum Company for their kind donations for our Auction of Promises.
If there are any other local businesses who would like to sponsor the ‘Harvest Ball’ or donate a ‘promise’, please contact the school office.
Here’s to the next 150 years!