Mrs Stallard and the staff of Malborough with South Huish C of E Primary School expressed thanks to everyone who has helped with this wonderful year of celebrations in particular all parents and carers for their kind donations of cakes and scones, Berna for her delicious afternoon tea treats, Lisa and Tracey for organising the afternoon tea, ‘Birthday Bash’ and ‘Harvest Ball & Auction of Promises’, Jan for the wonderful displays and book about the school, the Kingsbridge Silver Band for giving up their time to come and play, Harbour Beach Club, Sandridge Barton, Peter Betteridge, South Sands Hotel, Brightham House and the Devon Rum Company for their kind donations for our Auction of Promises.