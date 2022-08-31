13 foot sunflower grows in Modbury
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Wednesday 31st August 2022 10:41 am
(Contributed )
A keen Modbury gardener is blooming chuffed with his superb sunflowers.
The man who wishes to remain anonymous was given two plants.
One grew to eight foot tall but the other has grown to 13 foot.
The plant has 20 flowers cascading down with another two on the way.
It has taken three to four months to grow.
