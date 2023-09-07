WITH the opening of a new Poundland store in Dartmouth on Saturday 10 new jobs have been
Shoppers in Dartmouth will be able to enjoy a brand new Poundland store this weekend.
The new unit, at 13 Victoria Road, Dartmouth, RQ6 9RT, opens from 8am this Saturday, September 9.
Ranges include a strong Pep clothing offer, general merchandise, chilled food and frozen food at great prices to bring shoppers more choice.
It is part of a big investment by Poundland in Devon this month.
Last Saturday (September 2) saw the opening of the newly expanded 15,000 sq ft store at Unit 15 Fleet Walk, 61-62 Fleet Walk, Torquay, employing 20 local colleagues, after the business opened in the former Superdrug space next door.
This Saturday (9 September) will see the opening of the brand new Poundland store at 7 Bank Street, Teignmouth, TQ14 8AL, with the creation of 15 jobs.
A spokesperson said: ‘And now Poundland is bringing new life into both Dartmouth and Teignmouth this weekend after revitalising vacant former M&Co locations.
‘The new store in Dartmouth has been designed for maximum convenience and to allow customers to do more of their shopping in a single trip.
They will offer essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, as well as health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.
‘The Pep clothing offering is an important part of the new Poundland in Teignmouth with ranges available for the whole family, especially kidswear.
‘It will also join the growing number of Poundland stores, now across half of the portfolio, to sell chilled and frozen food, from desserts and ice-cream to ready meals and pies and from cooked meats to frozen vegetables.
‘One of the big advantages of frozen food when household budgets are under pressure is that they enable customers to save money and reduce waste.’
Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: ‘We’re looking forward to opening our doors in Dartmouth this weekend.
‘I know the store team is working hard to be ready for Saturday and make the store an excellent example of what we can offer in a small space and a convenient location.
And just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to make their money go further.’