10 fire crews tackle blaze at holiday park
Subscribe newsletter
Fire crews are tackling a major blaze at a holiday park.
At least 10 crews are currently trying to put out the blaze, understood to be in the sauna of the leisure complex at Devon Hills Holiday Village, about five miles from Totnes on the road to Paignton.
The emergency call came in at shortly after 7am today.
A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “The building is over two floors, measuring approximately 40m x 20m.
“Approximately 50% of the roof is involved in the fire.”
In addition to the fire engines, the service has also got a water bowser at the scene to try and supply extra water.
“We are using an aerial ladder platform as a water tower to fight the fire,” the spokesman continued. “We also have two main jets in use.”
The A385 main Totnes road is currently down to one lane outside the park, so the fire service can access a hydrant on the road.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
More information to follow.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |