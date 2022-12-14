AN inspirational visitor dropped into to see the pupils of her former primary school in Totnes.
Megan Endean chatted to St John’s Primary pupils about her fascinating career as a technical buyer for Red Bull Formula 1 racing.
Deputy headteacher Rachel Patterson-Azzopardi said: “The incredible thing for the children to learn was that Megan spent her primary years at St John’s, just like the children she was talking to.
“The pupils were so inspired by Megan and her determination to get to where she is today. She spoke about how important her time at St John’s had been and how it had laid the foundation for everything that was to come.
“Megan explained where her education took her after leaving St John’s and emphasised the importance of setting yourself goals and working towards achieving them.
“It was inspiring for both the children and staff at St John’s to see the success of an ex-pupil, particularly, a woman succeeding in an industry which is dominated by men.”
Afterwards, the youngsters were keen to find out who Megan’s favourite racing driver is and how fast the Formula 1 cars go.
They then had the chance to try on Megan’s race suit and helmet, and look at a miniature model engine.
Each child went home with a signed picture of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Lucky Year 5 and Year 6 classes also enjoyed sessions with Megan in small groups, exploring what their next steps might be to achieving their goals.
Headteacher William Jaworski said he was thrilled to welcome Megan back to the school.
“It is so inspiring for our children to hear the journey of a past pupil who has gone on to achieve amazing things,” Mr Jaworski said.
“Our aim is for every child to achieve their potential as a learner and we feel privileged to be able to support them in this but also, just as importantly, in exploring who they are and who they want to be as a person in their own right.
“Megan is a fantastic example of the importance of being driven to achieve your best and the importance of showing resilience whilst overcoming the inevitable obstacles which we all face.
“Megan’s visit was a day to remember for everyone at Totnes St John’s.”