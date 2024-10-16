So, last Thursday, I joined the team at the Cuckoo Field entrance from where we slipped, slid and sploshed our way to the clearing at the centre of the site, armed with loppers and bowsaws. It was muddy! There, Lineke instructed us to prioritise willow and birch for cutting and to distribute the brash as dead-hedging along the boundaries. She also encouraged us to be mindful of dormouse hibernation nests when we were working or dragging cut material across the site, adding that one had already been discovered. Intrigued, I asked if she could point it out to me as I had never actually seen one in the natural environment, only those made inside dormouse boxes. Leading me across to where another team member had been working, she hunted through the vegetation.