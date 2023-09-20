“An ecology report confirmed the ecological importance of this unspoilt meadow as one of just three per cent left in the UK. Natural England raised concerns and said wildlife surveys should be carried out prior to any permissions or works taking place in this field. All of this has been ignored and still I cannot believe how these very destructive works can be deemed to be legal. How much more ecological damage will take place before planners and developers are held to account over this appalling destruction of important wildlife areas?”