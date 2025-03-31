It was the alternate blue and red tee challenge for Dartmouth ladies this week, offering another chance to earn double points from the blue tees. Jan Cousins, who had embraced the challenge last time, repeated her success to continue her winning form.
1st: Jan Cousins – 56 pts
2nd: Chris Mater – 53 pts (on countback)
3rd: Alison White
The Dartmouth course ladies played the same format, facing tricky challenges from the alternative tees.
Anne Woodward secured first place with 43 points, while Marion Bell followed closely with 40 points.
The men’s midweek competition was a four-ball team event, with two scores to count.
Throughout the rounds, players speculated on the winning score, but no one came close.
Steve Tozer, John Thompson, Steve Atkins, and John Grattan worked seamlessly together to post an impressive 91 points.
Incredibly, John Taylor, Paul Durrant, Robin Steer, and Julian Milner's performance left them just a point behind with a finishing score of 90.
A fantastic effort from both teams.
The Saturday Mixed Stableford brought some familiar names back into the spotlight.
While John Cousins couldn't match his wife's victory, his 36 points secured second place in Division Two, behind Gary Widdicombe, who claimed the top spot with 39 points.
In Division One, Andy Dix finished in style, scoring a birdie two on the eighteenth to end with 38 points, edging out Rob Penfold, who finished second with 37.
The only other birdie two of the competition belonged to Nigel Osborne, who achieved it on the fifth hole.
With competitive play across the board, the week saw thrilling performances, close contests, and well-earned victories for Dartmouth’s golfers.