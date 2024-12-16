ALTHOUGH fairly cold, there was no rain and not too much wind for the popular Christmas tournament at Thurlestone Tennis Club.
Numbers were perfect with eight men playing at the Thurlestone Hotel courts and eight ladies playing on the Club courts. Each pair played a round robin of eight games against the other three pairs.
In the men’s group after the first round, honours were pretty even but then Tony Adams and Rob Barnard got into their stride and finished up the winners with 20 games.
Second were Mark Latham and Richard Savage with 12 games. The ladies’ group was very close with Liz Green & Liz Davies and Judith Lungmuss & Fiona Turner both finishing on 10 games. The top spot was even closer with Amanda Phillips & Linda Willmott and Trudy Rowe & Anna Martin both with 14 games.
The winners were decided on who won the head-to-head which was Anna & Trudy by six games to two.
Meanwhile, Garth Gregory won the best hat competition for the boys whilst Judith Lungmuss starred in that category for the girls.
The presentation took place in the back bar where it was much warmer and where mulled wine, mince pies and coffee were served in a convivial atmosphere showing the joys of winter tennis!
Pictured is the whole group prior to play commencing. This report comes courtesy of the club’s tournament organiser Janet Richardson.