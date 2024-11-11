ON an unusually calm and warm day, four pairs turned up on November 5 for the Guy Fawkes tournament at Thurlestone Tennis Club, writes Janet Richardson, the club’s tournament organiser.
Matches in the round robin format all ended either four games all or five games to three, so it was always going to be close.
No one came third or fourth- tied second and runners up on 11 games were Mike Vere with Trudy Rowe and Roger Tweedale with Amanda Phillips.
Tied first and winners on 13 games were Kit Marshall with Judith Lungmuss and Garth Gregory with Anna Martin.
The picture shows the whole group with their candle prizes and sparklers and there are smiles all around as well.