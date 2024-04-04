The South Devon Tennis Centre has reached a ‘significant milestone’ after reportedly being one of the first centres in the country to gain LTA Youth Venue Accreditation status.
According to the centre, the accreditation will help promote tennis among young players in Devon.
Paul Butcher, head of tennis and sport in Ivybridge at the centre, said he was delighted to have received the accredited status.
“It basically means we are leading the way in terms of providing good quality coaching and an inspiring tennis journey for young people,” he said.
The LTA Youth initiative is designed to make tennis accessible and enjoyable for children of all ages and abilities. It stands as the first-ever national curriculum for tennis, drawing on expertise from both athlete development principles, and feedback from parents and players alike.
To learn more about the team, programs, or how families can become involved, visit southdevontenniscentre.co.uk.