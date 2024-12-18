KINGSBRIDGE Squash 3rds maintained their title challenge with a comprehensive win against a youthful Plymouth University team.
First up was No.4 Sam Balsdon who, after a slow start, overcame his opponent Hugh Mather, 52 years his junior, to win 3-1.
At No.3, Kings Pete Annis was in ruthless form against Alistair Howard, thrashing him 3-0.
James Hillard at No. 2 for the home side also was in top form. On the point of regaining full fitness, Hillard was darting around the court playing hard drives as well as crafty cross court boasts. His opponent Josh Randle was completely bamboozled by the variety of shots deployed and lost 3-0.
With the match assured, it was up to No. 1 and captain Ben Rogers to make a clean sweep. This was a tough battle and the University No.1 Woody Turner made Rogers work for his victory.
S comprehensive 16-1 victory keeps the Kings in the race for promotion together with Newton Abbot and Okehampton.