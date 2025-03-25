SALCOMBE Yacht Club proudly hosted the first Craftinsure Silver Tiller event of 2025 this past weekend, which was also part of the Allspars SW Series.
A huge thanks goes to Helly Hansen for generously sponsoring the event—they will also be sponsoring Merlin Rocket Week later this year.
Congratulations go the top five teams: Christian Birrell & Sam Brearer in first, Ben Saxton & Matt Rainback in second, Chris Gould & Sophie Mackley in third, Mary Henderson-White & Rupert Henderson-White in fourth and Will Henderson & Arthur Henderson in fifth.
Fleet winners deserve special shoutouts too- Mary & Rupert Henderson-White with gold, Dave Lee & Angela Bridges with silver and Steve Harling & Eleanor Thomas with bronze.
Well done to all the competitors for an exciting and competitive weekend on the water.
Photography courtesy of Lucy Burn.