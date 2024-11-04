A clash of heads for two Devonport players didn’t stop them from driving deep through the home side to put more points on the board. With the ref calling three minutes remaining, Kings became steely-eyed. A tactically textbook scrum pick and go by Maisie, secured by Cerys being covered by Delphine and Charli Ann, cleared out by Katie, then popped to Meghan, who drove through anyone in her way to secure the final try of the match. Scarlett duly converted. Mission complete at 29-24.