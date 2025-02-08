EXETER Chiefs back Harvey Skinner has been handed a three-game ban following a citing charge was proved against him in last weekend’s Premiership Rugby Cup victory at Hartpury.
The 27-year-old was shown yellow by referee Craig Maxwell-Keys for an ugly tip tackle on Hartpury full-back Mat Protheroe during the first half, but he was subsequently cited and appeared before an RFU disciplinary hearing this week.
The case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Richard Whittam KC, sitting with Guy Lovgreen and Veryan Boscawen, who upheld the charge and handed out a three-week ban which means Skinner will be unavailable for Sunday’s clash with the Cornish Pirates, as well as next week’s home date with Gloucester, also in the Cup.
He is also likely to sit out Exeter’s almost certain Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final, leaving Rob Baxter with only one recognised fly-half currently in the form of Will Haydon-Wood.
Henry Slade is away with England for the Six Nations Championship, while fellow playmaker Ben Coen is also starring for England in the Under-20s Six Nations Championship.