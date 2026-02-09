CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie helped England get their latest Six Nations Championship campaign off to a flying start when they beat Wales 48-7 at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
The Sale Sharks hooker came off the bench early in the second half to win his 54th Test cap.
Although not on the scoresheet, the 32-year-old forward was part of a truly dominant display from Steve Borthwick’s side, who claimed tries from Henry Arundell (3), Ben Earl, Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman and a penalty try.
Cowan-Dickie’s team-mate at Sale, fly-half George Ford, capped a man-of-the-match display by kicking four conversions and a penalty.
In reply, Wales – who saw four players yellow-carded during the course of the game – grabbed a consolation score from winger Josh Adams, which was converted by Dan Edwards.
Wales have now won only two of their past 24 Test matches and ominously they take on France, the defending champions who took apart Ireland last Thursday night, this weekend in Cardiff.
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.
Feyi-Waboso suffered a hamstring injury in training last week, resulting in his withdrawal from the starting XV for the Wales clash, and is now a major doubt to feature in the competition all together.
Borthwick confirmed on Sunday that the gifted back would be out ‘for weeks’. He said: “It looks like Manny will be out for a number of weeks. I don’t know how many, but it’s a number rather than a single week, which is disappointing.”
An England statement also confirmed that Vilikesa Sela and George Furbank have been sent for rehabilitation.
George Kloska of Bristol Bears replaces Sela in the forwards, while Bath centre Ollie Lawrence replaces Furbank in the backs after returning from injury. The aforementioned Roebuck takes Feyi-Waboso’s place in the squad.
British & Irish Lions fly-half Fin Smith is also back in the squad having not been included in the original Six Nations squad due to a calf injury.
Exeter Chiefs duo Henry Slade and Greg Fisilau have again been named in a 36-man training squad to prepare for the Scotland clash.
