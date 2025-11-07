DART Gig Club hitched up trusty water horse “Lightning” and made a short journey to Salcombe, not without trepidation, on Sunday, November 2.
The event was to be no casual autumnal fun, but a decisive must-win, like a shark, a racing club must move forward victorious or perish and crumble to memories, any result other than first place overall was unthinkable.
And the potential opposition was formidable; Teignmouth “Terror” would be present, newly resurgent from a quiescent decade, Salcombe “Bar Breakers” on home territory would be obliged to bring a powerful “A” game. Yealm “Dark Dolphins” had been showing compelling pace at the end of summer season and Brixham of course, “Flying Fishers” can never be discounted with oar in hand.
Famously, the estuary can be fearsome for small craft and indeed turbulent white water could be seen at the river mouth with considerable swell accompanying, despite which the sun shone, and a playful breeze blew, providing delightful rowing and spectating weather.
Events kicked off with the Ladies “A” race, seven colourful, poised boats lined up across the start line opposite Normandy pontoon. Dart were on the outside in berth seven which gave them the benefit of a clean unencumbered start, powerful coordinated rowing pulled “Lightning” to the front of the pack, questing forward into the onshore headwind.
However, Teignmouth aboard “Teign Spirit” outturned the Maroons at the first mark and they cantered home to win by five lengths, Dart in their wake. The Ladies “B” race followed and it was important for “Lightning” to stay in contention.
Fortunately placed in berth three and therefore more central in the pack, the Maroon ladies were able to manage a clean start and an equally clean finish for the maximum ten points. In this instance, it was “The Terror” that had to metaphorically eat dust.
In the Ladies “C” race, Dart found the going extremely hard and had to settle for fourth place, Brixham and Salcombe forging ahead in lumpy conditions.
The Ladies vets kept the show on the road with a second position, putting seven vital points on the scoreboard. The super vets couldn’t quite match this performance but had the pleasure of defeating Yealm.
Now it was time for the Marquee contest of the day - the Juniors race. Conditions were definitely challenging for the young tyros and the competition fearsome. Brixham “Flying fishers” are the team to beat and unfortunately their reputation proved deserved as they cruised to victory, Yealm in second, the young Maroons close behind for the bronze medal.
The men's races closed the day and Dartmouth found the going straight forward. Training time invested in the “Cave of Pain” on Coronation Park paid off as “Lightning” crushed the opposition in both “A” and “B” contests.
An organisational hiccup on the “C” race resulting in a no-show, prevented a clean sweep as the two vets teams also swept the board. The “Must-win” regatta was won and vital momentum was built for the rest of the pre-season.
The crystalline waters of the Estuary and the run-on-rails efficiency and friendliness of Salcombe Gig Club all combined for a memorable occasion.
