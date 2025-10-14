KSHC 1s v Okehampton 2s
KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Hockey ladies' first team delivered a commanding performance on Saturday, October 11 at Kingsbridge, securing a 10–1 win over Okehampton 2s and maintaining their position at the top of the league.
From the outset, the home side demonstrated attacking intent, creating wave after wave of pressure. The opening half saw five goals from Kingsbridge and Salcombe, with fast breaks and slick link play proving too much for the visitors.
Despite Okehampton’s goalkeeper making a series of impressive saves, persistence in the attacking D paid off. Julia led the scoring with four goals, supported by two each from Emma and Maddie, and one apiece from Laura K and Violet.
Okehampton managed a single goal in the first half, but Kingsbridge and Salcombe responded with composure and control. The second half showcased the team’s growing confidence, as they calmly worked the ball around the pitch, creating space and exploiting wide channels.
Coach Neil praised the team’s development, saying, “It was great to see us work the ball calmly and purposefully around the pitch, showing progress in what we’ve been working on at training.”
Player of the match was awarded to Maddie for her outstanding work between midfield and attack, consistently driving the team forward and contributing to multiple goals.
With another convincing win under their belts, Kingsbridge and Salcombe ladies' first team continue to set the pace in the league.
KSHC 2s v Dawlish 1s
Kingsbridge and Salcombe seconds headed to Dawlish for their second game of the season, facing what proved to be a challenging fixture against a newly promoted and well-organised Dawlish side.
The visitors started strongly, applying early pressure and moving the ball well against a large and frequently rotated Dawlish squad. However, their momentum was halted when an early Dawlish shot found the back of the net, putting the hosts ahead.
Despite the setback, Kingsbridge and Salcombe remained composed and continued to play some fantastic hockey. Excellent link-up play down the right wing between newcomers Alice and Mae created several promising attacking opportunities, showing real teamwork and energy from the side.
Dawlish were awarded several short corners throughout the match, but none found their way past the Kingsbridge and Salcombe defence thanks to Mel’s incredible runs out and brave defensive work. Sophie also made a number of outstanding saves to keep the team in the game.
Their efforts were rewarded when Izzy struck from the top of the D in the 25th minute, bringing the score level at 1–1. Unfortunately, a heavy tackle saw Mae suffer a knee injury around the 30th minute, forcing the team to adapt quickly.
There was impressive hassling and determination from Nat throughout the game, constantly pressuring Dawlish and disrupting their play. Despite ending the first half 2–1 down, Kingsbridge and Salcombe went into the second half with real spirit.
Playing the remainder of the match with just 10 players, the team showed fantastic resilience and teamwork, continuing to fight hard and produce some excellent passages of play against strong opposition.
The match ended 3–1 to Dawlish, but Kingsbridge and Salcombe could be proud of their effort, teamwork, and determination throughout. Sophie was deservedly named player of the match for her incredible saves and consistent composure in goal, ensuring the scoreline stayed respectable and reflecting the team’s fighting spirit right up to the final whistle.
