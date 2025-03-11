EVEN a Tom Winzer hat-trick could not prevent Kingsbridge from going down to a heavy 56-19 defeat at Plymstock Oaks, writes Martin Newman.
Kingsbridge always seems to travel to the outskirts of Plymouth with a weakened side and although they didn’t perform badly, they lacked the luxury of the likes of Henry Rich and Toby Baldry.
Plymstock played uphill first half but had the wind behind them and were soon camped on the Kingsbridge line. Some quick, short passes saw the home side score under the posts. This was converted as was a second try soon after.
Kingsbridge, even without a few regular first-team members, do have players with spirit and were not going to let Plymstock dominate them and soon Tom Winzer finished a move to get the blue and whites on the scoreboard.
Plymstock though had the players to exploit gaps in the visiting defence and with their number 10 dominating the game with his kicking, three tries followed in quick succession. The last, a penalty, try led to a yellow card for the ever-willing Stu Winzer – a little harsh some visiting supporters thought.
Playing uphill but with the wind behind them, Kingsbridge were first on the score sheet in the second half as Tom Winzer finished a good move and Sam Jones was successful with the conversion.
Back came Plymstock with another converted try and within a couple of minutes, Winzer crossed over for his hat trick. A notable feat for a player, who has been hooker, flanker, wing and full back this season.
A tiring Kingsbridge defence allowed Plymstock another couple of tries to finish the game.
The scoreboard may not show it but Kingsbridge made Plymstock work hard for their victory. Players like Ali Hamilton and James Palmer turn out when asked and give the team that little bit of experience that some often lack.