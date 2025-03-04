Kingsbridge RFC 36 Paignton 36
KINGSBRIDGE produced a magnificent fightback to draw with promotion-chasing Paignton, reports Fred Robinson. A draw that will taste even sweeter as Sam Jones, with the last kick of the game, converted a last-minute try to see them level at 36-all on Sponsors Day.
Paignton started the game with a bang, scoring in the first five minutes of the match. They followed up with another after a period of continual pressure that broke the Kings defence.
Kings were beginning to find their feet in the match and a promising break by Buckle almost bore fruit, only for Paignton to strike next instead.
Kings scored their first as Toby Baldry, playing scrumhalf in a much-changed backline, took a quick tap penalty and raced through to score. Sam Jones converted. They soon followed up with another as Henry Rich, surely having his best season ever, ran a wonderful line to touch down.
Paignton responded with a bonus point try, after a quickly taken penalty, to leave Kings trailing 12-22 at half-time.
Kings started the second half on the front foot after the quick-thinking Baldry was over for his second try, only for the visitors to respond with their fifth. A subsequent penalty took the score to 17-36 with Kings facing a mountain to climb.
Back they came as Jones was over to score a bonus point try, which he converted.
With the bit between their teeth now, Kings piled on further pressure and the all-action Stu Harris broke through to score. A missed conversion left the deficit at seven points.
In the final minute of the fixture, the versatile Tom Winzer, now on the wing, was set free and raced over, leaving Sam Jones to try to convert and level the scores. He kept his nerve, sending the majority of the crowd home relieved and happy.