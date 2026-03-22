EXETER Chiefs signalled they’re not done yet in this Gallagher Premiership race, grinding out a hard‑edged 26–14 win over Sale Sharks that felt far more important than the scoreboard alone.
It wasn’t the free‑wheeling, all‑court rugby Sandy Park has enjoyed this season, but it was exactly the response Rob Baxter needed from his squad.
A week on from their bruising Premiership Rugby Cup final defeat to Leicester Tigers, they showed steel, control and a welcome return of composure to keep them witjin the play-off places.
Assistant coach Dave Walder summed it up perfectly post-game: “We got the job done.”
Indeed, in a season where the play‑off picture is tightening by the week, that job certainly mattered. With the Six Nations now out of the way and key internationals back in the fold, the Devonians muscled their way back into the top four and reminded the league they’re very much in the title hunt.
Tries from Stephen Varney, Campbell Ridl, Olly Woodburn and Paul Brown‑Bampoe proved decisive against a stubborn Sale Sharks outfit who stayed in the fight through scores from Ernst van Rhyn and Dan du Preez.
“It was a tough old battle, but we got the job done,” Walder said. “With guys coming back from long-term injuries, others from internationals, and the disappointment of last week, it was important we started well. The balance is always tricky, but the lads bought into everything we asked. By the end, we were able to see it out pretty comfortably. The win was all that mattered today.”
The Chiefs wasted no time setting the tone. Inside five minutes, a slick, rehearsed strike move sliced the visitors apart. Ridl punched the initial hole, Varney darted into space, and Ross Vintcent tore down the flank before feeding the scrum‑half back inside for a simple finish. Sharp, clinical and exactly the start the hosts needed.
Henry Slade’s early misses from the tee didn’t derail the momentum. Their second try blended power with precision, Italian international Vintcent glided through traffic, drew the final defender, and released Ridl to crash over.
Sale, though, refused to fold. A run of needless penalties from the home side gave them field position – from which captain van Rhyn powered over to drag the visitors back into it.
The Chiefs, however, hit back with style. A turnover sparked a sweeping counter down field, Harvey Skinner and Slade slicing through midfield before Woodburn finished out wide to restore daylight.
After the break, the Sharks came out hungry for more. They hammered away at the Chiefs’ line but couldn’t find their way through a stubborn rearguard action. Exeter won a turnover scrum, but failed to offer any resistance when the set-piece engaged, gifting du Preez the platform to pick and score, narrowing the gap and shifting the tension back onto the hosts.
Baxter reacted decisively, hauling both starting props – and the impact was instant. The scrum steadied, control returned, and the Chiefs re‑established their grip. With 13 minutes left, a neat exchange between Varney and Skinner opened the door for Brown‑Bampoe, who accelerated clear to seal the bonus point.
A late head injury to WillGriff John capped a frustrating afternoon for Sale, but by then the contest was gone.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs Women recorded a crushing 43-0 success against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road in the PWR.
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