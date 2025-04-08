Salcombe RFC vs Kingsbridge IIs
SALCOMBE RFC welcomed a large & youthful combined Kingsbridge club side to Twomeads on Saturday, featuring an array of their talents from across their senior roster, reports Oli Masters.
With the league points forfeited by the away team, the match was played as a “friendly”, meaning both teams could field unlimited players and substitutes. This was less of an issue for Salcombe having only 20 fit players anyway after an attritional few weeks of matches.
The sizeable crowd was then treated to an entertaining first half of rugby which ended 33-5 to Salcombe. However, with a 20-point wind shaping the attack of whichever team was playing away from the clubhouse, the Crabs were wondering if it was going to be enough in the face of the expected onslaught of kicks that would be surely coming.
This didn’t exactly happen and there were no further scores in the match which was soured by a lengthy stoppage following a serious head injury. Fortunately, the player eventually left the field on his feet to go to hospital and was discharged later that evening with the all clear and a hangover – ironic as he doesn’t drink.
This is a Salcombe write up so you might expect a slight slant that way and they were deserved winners with a superior lineout and tactical game, courtesy of player coach Eoghan Grace playing his last game (TBC?) for the club, moving defence and attack around the pitch at will. That said this was a wonderful showcase for our local rugby.
Separated by four miles as the crow flies, nearly 50 players were able to demonstrate a physical and skilful contest that proves despite testing conditions in the sport grassroots rugby is still alive and well.
Salcombe would like to thank the referee and his colleague from the DRRS as well as Kingsbridge RFC, who may have put a fair bit of credit in the bank by blooding so many youngsters who have a bright future ahead of them. Thank you too to the bar staff and volunteers who had their work cut out for them given the number of spectators and speaking of spectators, the players always appreciate a vocal crowd, in support or playful opposition – if you close your eyes and imagine really (I mean really) hard you might just be at Twickenham, except warmer and the bar is cheaper.
Salcombe try scorers on the day were – K Clarke, S Herselman, E Grace, J Hannaford and man of the match James Lake.
As previously mentioned, the league fixture itself wasn’t played with Salcombe getting the home walkover win and that concludes another season.
Elsewhere in the Counties Three Tribute Devon South & West Division, three games were played. Brixham IIs earned a handsome 81-10 win away at Paignton IIs, Ivybridge IIs put 48 unanswered points past Plympton Victoria and Totnes overcame Torquay Athletic IIs 45-19 on home soil.
Looking at the final standings and whilst Kingsbridge are at the foot of the table in 10th, Salcombe put together a solid campaign and finished fifth, winning 11 and losing seven for a total of 51 points.