Salcombe would like to thank the referee and his colleague from the DRRS as well as Kingsbridge RFC, who may have put a fair bit of credit in the bank by blooding so many youngsters who have a bright future ahead of them. Thank you too to the bar staff and volunteers who had their work cut out for them given the number of spectators and speaking of spectators, the players always appreciate a vocal crowd, in support or playful opposition – if you close your eyes and imagine really (I mean really) hard you might just be at Twickenham, except warmer and the bar is cheaper.