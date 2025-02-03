HOOKER Dan Frost is to leave Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season and move to Gallagher Premiership rivals Bath Rugby.
The 27-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, is no stranger to the Blue, Black & Whites having been part of their academy set-up as a youngster.
His departure is a blow for Rob Baxter, who brought the all-action forward to Sandy Park following the demise of Wasps back in 2022.
Since then, Frost has established himself as a key figure with the Chiefs, amassing 49 appearances to date, scoring 17 tries in the process.
“I think it’s a really exciting time to be joining Bath and I’m hoping I can add my own strengths to the squad next season to help them compete for trophies over the coming years,” he said.
“From a personal point, it’s exciting to be able to return to the club having gone through the academy, as well as team up with some great coaches who I previously worked with at Wasps.”
Taunton-born Frost, who lists North Petherton, Taunton Titans and Cornish Pirates amongst his former clubs, was quick to praise the Chiefs for the opportunity they have given him.
“I’d like to thank everyone at Exeter Chiefs for welcoming me in with open arms off the back of what happened to Wasps,” he added. “I feel extremely lucky to have represented such a special club. I will be taking away some incredible memories and friendships that will last a lifetime and I’m grateful to have worked with some top coaches and some bloody good blokes.
“To the fans, I’d like to thank you for your continued support. Although this season has been a frustrating one for us all, there is still plenty of rugby to play and I am hoping we can end it on a high for you.”