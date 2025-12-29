JOSH Hodge will return to Newcastle Red Bulls on a three-year deal, marking a high-profile homecoming as the club continues to build momentum ahead of a new era on Tyneside.
The 25-year-old full-back, currently with Exeter Chiefs, will complete the 2025/26 season in Devon before rejoining the club where his professional rugby career began.
A product of Newcastle’s academy system, Hodge first made his mark in 2020 with a sensational length-of-the-field try on his senior debut, instantly underlining his attacking instincts and natural flair.
Born in Lancaster and educated at Sedbergh School, he progressed rapidly through the ranks, collecting age-grade honours with England Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-20s while developing within the Newcastle pathway.
Since leaving the north to join Exeter Chiefs in June 2020, Hodge has established himself as a key figure at Sandy Park. Over the past five seasons he has made 89 appearances in all competitions, scoring 29 tries and contributing 151 points from the tee.
Equally comfortable kicking with either foot, his goal-kicking pedigree was highlighted in 2019 when he finished as the Junior World Championship’s top points scorer, converting all 24 of his attempts.
Hodge’s performances have also earned him senior representative recognition. Earlier this season he scored a try for England A against New Zealand’s All Black XV, further underlining his credentials as one of the most exciting English backs operating in the Gallagher PREM.
Speaking about his decision to return north, Hodge described the move as both emotional and exciting. He said the opportunity to go back to Newcastle, where his professional journey started, was one he could not turn down.
“There is a lot of unfinished business for me in Newcastle, and with Red Bull coming in it’s exciting times for the club,” said Hodge. “I can't wait to see what we can do over the next three seasons.
“I knew that if I got the opportunity to go back to Newcastle, where it all started for me as a professional rugby player, it would be hard to turn it down. And for the fans, I cannot wait to be back playing in front of the northern crowd. The north is my home, and the Newcastle supporters are incredible.”
Hodge, however, admits he still wants to sign off his time in Devon on a high note, adding: “I’ve had a great few years with Chiefs and I can’t thank the club and fans enough for everything they have done during my time in Exeter. The support has been incredible. It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the season unfold in the new year.”
Newcastle Red Bulls sporting general manager Neil McIlroy hailed the signing as a significant moment for the club. He said Hodge’s return was important not only because of his quality and versatility at full-back or wing, but also for the wider message it sends about Newcastle being a place where English talent can thrive.
