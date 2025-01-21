Paignton RFC U14s 40-40 Kingsbridge
MOST people visit Paignton to ride on the steam railway, but not the Kingsbridge U14 rugby team- they went full steam ahead to try to demolish the opposition, writes Daryl Gibbons.
Intent and aggression from start to finish saw 12 tries in the game and nothing to separate them at the final whistle with a 40-40 final score.
Paignton opened up the scoring with two converted tries before a great break from the Kings saw Issac cross for his first of the day.
Charlie was next to score, going into turbo mode from 40+ metres away for what can only go down as a try-of-the-season contender.
In a game that continued to go back and forth, Paignton went back ahead before Isaac added another for Kings.
Finley, Charlie and Harry all crossed the white line after the break in what was a cracking game of rugby for all involved- well done boys.