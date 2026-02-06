TRANSFER deadline day arrivals Wes Harding and Herbie Kane could be thrown straight into the action when Plymouth Argyle host promotion-chasing Lincoln City at Home Park today (3pm).
Both loanees are in contention to make their debuts after joining Argyle late in the window. Head coach Tom Cleverley confirmed this week the pair will be part of the matchday squad. However, whether one or both are handed a starting role remains the key decision ahead of the League One clash with the second-placed Imps.
Argyle’s need for reinforcements has been sharpened by fresh injury concerns. Defender Brendan Galloway has been added to an already lengthy injury list after suffering an abdominal issue during the 2-1 loss at Stockport County, forcing his withdrawal in the second half. His absence increases the likelihood of Millwall loanee Harding featuring sooner rather than later.
Harding and Kane were targeted specifically to strengthen key areas of Cleverley’s squad.
“Their experience jumps off the page,” said Cleverley. “They’re really proven at this level and above. Wes will bring real intensity and aggression, which we needed, and the way we’re playing on the front foot suits him.
“Herbie is an outstanding technician for this level. He gives us something a bit different to Mal, Bren and Rallsy. You can see already how technically excellent he is, I’m really delighted with both of them.”
Argyle face a stern test against a Lincoln side enjoying an outstanding campaign under Michael Skubala. The Imps are unbeaten in their last 11 League One matches, winning eight, and sit just two points behind leaders Cardiff City after last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Wigan.
Cleverley was full of praise for Skubala’s work. “Outstanding,” he said. “They’re defensively solid, really effective with the ball, and the best set-piece team in the league. Since December, we’re right up there too, so it’ll be a good test.”
Despite last week’s setback, Cleverley insists Argyle’s ambitions remain high. “We still feel like we’ve got momentum. I’m excited by it – they’re a good side and so are we.”
Off the pitch, midfielder Ayman Benarous could be set for a loan move after losing his place in Argyle’s 22-man EFL squad following the deadline-day arrivals. The 22-year-old, who has made 15 appearances this season, may join a National League side on a short-term deal.
“He’s played a lot of minutes for us, but unfortunately for him it’s him missing out,” Cleverley said. “We’re looking at loan options.”
Argyle have included 17-year-old academy player Tegan Finn in the squad to comply with league regulations, a move that ultimately forced Benarous out.
