The home side seemed to slow the pace of the game down, it was pretty hot out on the field, and Penryn started to make inroads into the Kingsbridge defence. One such foray resulted in a penalty and gave the visitors their first points of the afternoon. They soon added a second penalty as Ben Newman was sin-binned and at 12-6, it was starting to look as if it was anybody’s game. Penryn seemed to sense Kingsbridge were slacking off a bit and after some good work in their midfield, they scored in the corner. The conversion was missed as Kingsbridge led 12-11 at the interval.