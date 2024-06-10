TOTNES will be represented on the world stage thanks to the prowess of Krysten Coombs.
“Three returning Paralympians and one trailblazing debutant will form ParalympicsGB’s badminton squad at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this summer” is the official line from Team GB, with Totnes’ Coombs being one member of this quartet.
Coombs has three European Championship golds to his name as well as the top prize from the 2015 Stoke Mandeville World Championships, all of which came as a pairing with fellow-Paris bound competitor Jack Shephard.
Dan Bethell earned GB’s first-ever badminton medal at the Paralympics, winning silver in Tokyo’s SL3 men’s singles two years ago. Krysten Coombs wasn’t far behind, picking up a bronze medal himself in the SH6 men’s singles not long after.
His victory held even further significance in that it was the 124th and final medal at those games Team GB.
Speaking to the ParalympicsGB media, Coombs had this to say on the news of his inclusion.
“Standing on the Paralympic podium in Tokyo was the proudest moment of my career and I can’t wait for the opportunity to do so again in Paris.
“Preparations are going really well, we are a tight-knit group and we are so excited to get out there and get stuck in.”
Coombs has more than just his athletic excellence going for him, having featured in an episode of Game of Thrones once upon a time.
His role was in a mock re-enactment of the War of the Kings, used to poke fun at Peter Dinklage’s character Tyrion Lannister.
Returning to the topic at hand though and the 33-year-old, born in Brighton, is part of a unified group that has the full backing of Badminton England’s Para programme head coach Richard Morris.
“This is our biggest tournament to date and if we can go out there and win some medals, that would be amazing.”
Here’s to hoping that Krysten can continue to thrive in the sport!