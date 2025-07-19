GILLARD and Gray dominated the recently held Salcombe Merlin Rocket week for 2025.
Over 100 of the UK’s finest dinghy sailors descended upon the iconic Salcombe Ria for the annual Helly Hansen Merlin Rocket Week, also supported by Craftinsure and Creation Covers.
In a week filled with challenging tides, shifting breezes and intense tactical battles, it was Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray who once again emerged as the standout performers, securing their fifth consecutive title in emphatic style.
Despite light and fickle winds early in the week, racing got underway with fierce competition in every flight. The opening day saw a split of victories between Alex Jackson and Alex Warren in the morning, and Tom Gillard with Rachel Gray in the afternoon, showcasing their ability to read Salcombe’s famously tricky conditions.
Gillard and Gray weren’t without challenge, especially from Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, who pushed hard with two race wins of their own. Mike and Jane Calvert, sailing a new retro-inspired design, also impressed with several podium finishes, as did young talents Ollie Meadowcroft and Pete Gray, who claimed their maiden Salcombe win on day four.
A mix of wind directions throughout the week tested every skill in the sailor’s arsenal. The northwesters of day four, notorious in Salcombe for producing chaotic starts and sudden gusts, caused several general recalls and tactical shakeups. Yet Gillard and Gray kept their nerve — even when hit with a black flag disqualification mid-week — and responded with a dominant final day victory, sealing the title with their fourth race win.
The final race of the event saw Tim Fells and Fran Gifford take a popular win, capping off a week of impressive performances and tight racing throughout the fleet.
Meanwhile, Chris Gould and Sophie Mackley’s remarkable consistency, including several top three finishes, earned them second overall, with Alex Jackson and Alex Warren securing fourth, just behind the Calverts.
With wall-to-wall sunshine, ever-changing winds and the unique tactical challenges of the Salcombe estuary, this year’s event was one of the most compelling in recent memory. From dramatic comebacks to last-gasp lead changes, the racing delivered at every turn.
But in the end, it was Gillard and Gray’s masterclass — marked by resilience, speed and supreme tactical awareness — that secured their place in Salcombe folklore once again.
“They are simply on another level,” commented one long-time competitor. “Everyone’s sailing their best, and yet they make it look effortless.”
The bar has been raised. The question now though is of course, who can catch them in 2026?
Meanwhile, in the youth racing spotlight, local Kingsbridge Community College pupil Frankie Burn impressed with a superb performance in the Under 18’s category, finishing second overall and narrowly missing out on first place — a sign that the next generation of Salcombe talent is already making waves.
Congratulations to all involved in the Merlin Rocket week for all of their efforts and also to the youngsters, the next generation of competitors.
Photography from the event is courtesy of Lucy Burn.
