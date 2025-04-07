10 YOUNGSTERS from Kingsbridge Gymnastics Club travelled to Penryn Gymnastics Club to undertake their women’s artistic grade exams on Sunday, March 30.
This consists of bars, beam, floor, vault and range and conditioning. All of the gymnasts performed amazingly with everyone passing their grade and there were also some placings too.
For Preparation One, Poppy James performed fantastically in her first ever grade earning her a working above result.
There was a Kingsbridge trio performing at the Preparation Two level (age 10). Indie Wills finished second on floor and fourth overall with a working beyond result, Amber Tozer was third on bars, first on range and sixth overall with a working beyond result and Grace Coleman was third on beam and fifth overall with a working beyond result.
Luna Browne finished first on bars, first on beam, third on range and second overall with a working beyond result at the Preparation Two level (age nine).
Onto the development gymnasts and at Development One, India Milner finished third on vault, second on range and fourth overall with a working above result.
At Development Two, Agnes Rigby was first on vault, second on bars, second on floor, first on range and second overall whilst Lyla Stafford was third on range. Meanwhile, Louisa Wood was first on bars, second on beam, third on vault, second on range and Kingsbridge’s overall champion whilst Isabel Wood finished second on vault, third on bars, second on floor and fourth overall.
The club are beyond proud of these girls, they work so hard and to see it pay off is amazing. Huge thanks go to the coaches, to Jade who judged for the day and to the parents for their support. Well done team!
Pictured, from left to right are Isabel Wood, Lyla Stafford, Louisa Wood, Agnes Rigby and India Milner.