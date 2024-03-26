“I feel it’s so inspiring, seeing all the little girls playing football now,” she added. “A girl at my sister’s primary school asked me the other day, ‘how does it feel to play in an England shirt?’ She plays football as well and I said, ‘you’ve just got to keep pushing, working hard on and off the pitch, and you’ll get to where you want to be’. The first thing to do is to get involved, go to any club – because you don’t know where it’s going to take you. If you find you’re getting good, trial for a bigger club, and if you get in, just work hard. And have fun!”