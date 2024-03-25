Beesands will forever wonder how they let a 4-0 lead slip but credit must go to Buckfastleigh for an incredible second half performance, writes Malcolm Lamble
Jack Eades set up Louis Brace to open the scoring after only two minutes and they should have gone on to add more.
Man of the Match Sammy Lane, scored his first goal for the club in the 18th minute for 2-0 with a curling shot into the bottom corner and Brace added a 3rd two minutes later with a shot on the turn from 16 yards.
More chances went begging before Kieran Stallard flicked home an Eades corner in the 35th minute and the game should have been out of sight. Buckfastleigh pulled a goal back just before half time with a header from a free kick.
The second half saw the hosts pull another goal back with a penalty inside 2 minutes and on the hour mark made it 4-3 with a fiercely struck shot beating Came at his near post.It was all square 5 minutes later when Came tipped a shot from distance onto the bar but it was a Buckfastleigh player who reacted first to the rebound.
Brad Williams replaced Dave Harvey but the momentum was with Buckfastleigh as they went on to add further goals in the 68th and 76th minutes.
The final score was Buckfastleigh Rangers 6 Beesands Rovers 4
This weekend it’s out of the frying pan and into the fire as Beesands welcome runaway leaders Ilsington Villa to Loddiswell Playing Fields for a 2-30pm kick off.