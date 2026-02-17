STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police may have been without football for another weekend but there was some action that went ahead in the South West Peninsula League.
Bovey Tracey AFC secured a late scare against Liskeard Athletic to advance into the semi-finals of the league cup.
The Moorlanders let a two-goal lead slip in the final 10 minutes and needed a penalty shootout to oust their Cornish counterparts.
In the other quarter-final clash, Penzance won 2-0 at home against Teignmouth AFC.
With Bovey playing cup football, Bridport FC were able to overtake them at the Premier East summit thanks to a 4-1 victory at Ilfracombe Town.
Marc Revell’s long-awaited return to the Newton Abbot Spurs technical area didn’t go to plan at all as they were hammered 5-0 at Cullompton Rangers.
Elsewhere, Torridgeside AFC beat Crediton United and the spoils were shared between Okehampton Argyle and Torrington AFC.
Next up, Stoke visit rock-bottom Axminster Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.