IVYBRIDGE Town have made a habit of being involved in games that finish 2-1 in the Western Football League, four on the bounce finishing in this manner.
February ended with a win over Paulton Rovers and then the Greens kickstarted March by beating Ilfracombe Town but have come up short at Erme Valley against both Nailsea & Tickenham and Brixham Town since.
A first away game in the league since late January takes Wayne Gamble’s men to Fairfax Park, the home of 15th-placed Bridgwater United. Comparatively, Ivybridge are in 10th with eight points to their name and a game in hand.
Local rivals Buckland Athletic were also beaten on the weekend, falling 2-0 away at fellow high-flyers Barnstaple Town and dropping below them in the standings as a result.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Bucks as they head to Clevedon Town, the side 17 points ahead of them in second.
Elsewhere, two wins over Melksham Town in a matter of days saw Tavistock AFC move out of the Southern Football League relegation zone and they now sit 16th. Luke Mortimore was on target for the Lambs in both games with Liam Prynn and the returning Jack Crago also making their impact felt in the final third.
Rock-bottom Cinderford Town visit Langsford Park tomorrow with Tavi knowing that a third win on the spin would continue to work wonders for their survival hopes.
Mortimore’s former side Okehampton Argyle find themselves in a real rough patch and their latest defeat saw them exit the St Luke’s Challenge Cup in midweek at the hands of Barnstaple of the Western League.
One draw and four defeats in their five Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League outings in 2025 have moved Argyle out of the title picture and the difficulties are still coming. Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, a side trending in the opposite direction, visit Simmons Park this weekend with the chance to move six points clear of Argyle.
Also in the Peninsula League, Newton Abbot Spurs can mount further pressure on the shoulders of Sidmouth Town as they cash in their games in hand.
An emphatic 5-1 victory at Crediton United on Wednesday 11 took Spurs above Cullompton Rangers and into second with the top spot now their name. Seventh-placed Elburton Villa travel to The Rec whilst Sidmouth aren’t in action- a win for Spurs would cut the gap to four points with two more games in hand to take advantage of.
Local rivals Teignmouth AFC and Bovey Tracey AFC crossed paths on the 11th as well and it was Teignmouth who prevailed at Mill Marsh Park. Bovey don’t have a fixture tomorrow whereas Teignmouth take on Bridport FC at Cullompton’s Speeds Meadow.
Switching lanes to the South Devon Football League and this will be another weekend where both league and cup action takes place.
Ilsington Villa are the only Premier Division top four team playing in the league with Buckfastleigh Rangers and Kingsteignton Athletic visiting Waldon Athletic and Plymouth Phoenix respectively in the Herald Cup.
Fifth-placed Spurs 2nds can make a move on the leading quartet, cashing in on one of their games in hand in the form of a visit to East Allington United at Poole Lane. East Allington are another team with catching up to do on the fixture front.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI head to South Devon yet again, having shared the spoils with Buckland Athletic 2nd XI last weekend. This time around, Bovey Tracey is the destination and the pair will go toe-to-toe in the latest round of Herald Cup meetings.
Talking of Buckland 2nds and they host Paignton Villa in Division One action whilst WBB have a tough trip to second-placed The Windmill.
Other SDFL fixtures of note include Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI (12th) vs Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI (13th) in Division Two, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI (3rd) vs Drake FC (2nd) in Division Three, Ashburton vs Newton 66 2nds in the Ronald Cup and Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI (4th) vs Kingskerswell (1st) in Division Four.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where Ipplepen Athletic have the weekend off, a struggling Bere Alston United side visit 11th-placed Budleigh Salterton and fifth-placed Dartmouth AFC will have their credentials massively tested by league leaders Alphington.