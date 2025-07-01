THERE is never a dull moment for Ivybridge Town this summer with a further five new signings being announced ahead of their pre-season opener.
James Forrest, Mason Elliott and Josh Pope were introduced to the fanbase at the end of June and now there is a quintet to add to that. Nathan Lang, Dan Tate, Kai Burrell, Hayden Baugh and Kaycee Ogwu are the five players in question, signing on the dotted line.
As previously mentioned, pre-season fixtures are fast approaching with the first seeing the Greens travel to Millbrook AFC on Tuesday, July 8. This will of course be a first game in charge for new managerial duo Ben Washam and Brad Gargett.
Talking of Millbrook and they will be the maiden opponents for Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police as well, the pair going toe-to-toe on Saturday 5 at Jenkins Park.
The Bees have confirmed the capture of a second Brixham AFC promotion-winner in the form of Sean Adderley.
